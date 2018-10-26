Maggie McKenna of DEAR EVAN HANSEN's National Tour Takes Over BWW Instagram Tomorrow!

Go behind the scenes of the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen's Maggie McKenna, she takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram tomorrow, October 27th! Follow along as McKenna shows you her two show day while performing as Zoe Murphy! Be sure to tune in tomorrow!

They've got their maps (yes, even Heidi and Cynthia) and they're heading out on the road! The smash hit musical Dear Evan Hansen is bringing the laughter and the tears to cities all around the country starting this fall. We caught up with the team as worked hard at rehearsal and prepared for the journey ahead!

Dear Evan Hansen is currently performing in in Los Angeles (October 17 - November 25, 2018) followed by San Francisco (December 5 - December 30, 2018). For ticketing information, please go to www.dearevanhansen.com.

The complete casting for the Tony Award-winning musical's First National Tour includes. stage and TV star Jessica Phillips as 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Nollas 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazaras 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smithand Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. They join the previously announced Ben Levi Ross in the title role.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.

