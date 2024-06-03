Maestra Music to Celebrate Fifth Anniversary with Special Panel Discussion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maestra Music will celebrate its fifth anniversary alongside the one-year anniversary of RISE Theatre Directory with a special Panel Discussion as part of New York Music Month, an initiative of the NY Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment, on Monday, June 24th, 2024, at 3 pm ET. This event is a partnership between the NY Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment, Disney Theatrical, and Maestra Music with support from Kendra Scott Jewelry. Nancy Giles will moderate the panel, including Maestra Founder Composer/Lyricist Georgia Stitt, RISE Program Manager and Producer Victoria Detres, Composer Helen Park, and Producer and Stage Manager Cody Renard Richard.

Register for the FREE Livestream at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/maestramusic/event/livestreamontherise/

Founded in early 2017 by Composer/Lyricist and Music Director Georgia Stitt, Maestra Music emerged from a series of informal gatherings that highlighted women musicians' invisibility in theatre productions. Maestra has grown into a thriving community of over 2,200 members, offering support, visibility, and community to underrepresented musical talents.

The upcoming event will delve into Maestra's journey, impact, and the launch of RISE Theatre Directory, a groundbreaking initiative in partnership with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family Fund. The Panel Discussion will explore topics such as the state of the industry, Maestra's founding and evolution, leveraging directories for job seekers and employers, partnerships with RISE Theatre, and real-life testimonials showcasing Maestra's impact.

"We are excited to celebrate this milestone and reflect on Maestra Music's transformative journey over the past five years. Maestra's commitment to visibility, community, and support has created a ripple effect of change, amplifying the voices of women and nonbinary musicians globally," said Cathleen Murphy, Executive Producer of the event.

The event promises to be an enlightening and engaging experience for all stakeholders in the theatre and music industries, highlighting the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Event Details: