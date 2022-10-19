Mad Science, Monsters, and Mummies Come to The SI Museum and Art Lab

Give your Halloween costume a trial run and celebrate spooky season with family-friendly activities combining science, creativity, and imagination!

Make your own monsters to decorate your home and add to the collaborative Halloween mural at Art Lab. Next, head over to the Staten Island Museum for an afternoon of magical mayhem! Create a spell book, make a wizard beard, mummify apples, and more.

"We're exciting to be offering creative family fun again this spooky season and thrilled to collaborate with our neighbors at Art Lab. Spend the day on site and bring home your creations just in time for Halloween!" Rylee Eterginoso, Director of Curatorial Affairs and Programs

Art Lab - 12:00pm-2:00pm

Free. Donations welcome. All materials provided.

Families are welcome at Art Lab's spooky open studios from 12 - 2PM for their annual "Make Your Own Monster" workshop. Collage materials will be available for young artists and their caregivers to create a Halloween Monster to decorate your home. Guests can also join artists of all ages to create a hallway length, collaborative Halloween mural.

Staten Island Museum - 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free with museum admission. All materials provided.

Families are invited to celebrate the magic of the season at the Staten Island Museum by

· Creating a spell book to fill with all the most potent potion recipes.

· Making your own wizard beard.

· Mummifying apples in the Mad Science Lab.

· Searching for black cats throughout the museum in the Halloween Scavenger Hunt.