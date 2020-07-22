MYTH Starring Nicholas Tucci To Premiere On Amazon Prime

MYTH premieres on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, July 24th!

In this psychological thriller, MYTH explores what happens when the precarious line between fact and fiction is blurred.

The film is directed by Brian DiLorenzo and is distributed by Indie Rights.

Bored and lonely in his sleepy suburban town, college student Alex (Justin Andrew Davis) is awestruck when he encounters his filmmaking idol, elusive director JP Smith (Nicholas Tucci). Together they form a precarious relationship, as Alex agrees to star in JP's next film: a gritty, fly-on-the-wall docudrama, where the line between reality and fiction is completely blurred.

New characters emerge, including Ruby (Sadie Scott) an enchanting young woman whom Alex falls for and his romantic rival Josh (Connor Dylan), a classically cool, chain-smoking drifter. The film's producer Nora (Alex Beehcko) struggles to keep it all under wraps.

Everything plays out under the watchful eye of JP's camera, as Alex attempts to take back control of his own narrative.

Watch it on Amazon Prime on Friday, July 24th 2020:

amzn.to/2WhoXuI

