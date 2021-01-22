MY VOICE, MY PRACTICE: BLACK DANCE IN CONVERSATION Features Eduardo Vilaro of Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico will be included in IABD's 30th Anniversary Season, 30 Years of Serving Black Dance, and in a publication exploring artistic practice and the changing face of dance. Today, Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3pm ET, Eduardo Vilaro will speak on a panel, My Voice, My Practice: Black Dance in Conversation, in celebration of the International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD)'s 30th Anniversary. Tickets begin at $3 and are available at https://www.iabdassociation.org/mpage/30tickets.

A discussion to dismantle any perceptions of homogeneity when it comes to dance by, from and for the African and African Caribbean diaspora curated and hosted by Pawlet Brookes, Serendipity, with guests Thomas Prestø (Tabanka Dance Ensemble), Makeda Thomas (Dance & Performance Institute), and Mr. Vilaro.

IABD is turning 30 in 2021! Join the year-long celebration of the Association's rich history and contributions to the Black Dance sector. Beginning January 6, IABD presents the artists and companies you love, historic works from the Black Dance canon, dance classes across a diversity of genres, rich conversations from scholars and academics within the community, and so much more.

Published by Serendipity in celebration of Black History Month, the new publication

My Voice, My Practice: Black Dance will include a selection by Ballet Hispánico's Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro. The publication is now available for pre-order atwww.serendipity-uk.com/product/my-voice-my-practice-black-dance/.

My Voice, My Practice: Black Dance features contributions from Eduardo Vilaro, Cynthia Oliver, Léna Blou, Gladys M Francis, Annabel Guérédrat, Henri Tauliaut, Thomas Prestø, Alice Sheppard, Makeda Thomas, Vicki Igbokwe, Project X and Jonzi D, exploring artistic practice and the changing face of dance.

"Ahead of its publication in December 2020, we launch our new publication My Voice, My Practice: Black Dance. Growing out of what would have been this year's conference, this publication brings practitioners from around the world together to reflect on their own artistic practice and the richness of dance growing out of the African and African Caribbean Diaspora," said Pawlet Brookes, CEO and Artistic Director, Serendipity.

Visit www.serendipity-uk.com/events/my-voice-my-practice-black-dance-launch/ for more information.

About The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD)

The International Association of Blacks in Dance preserves and promotes dance by people of African ancestry or origin, and assists and increases opportunities for artists in advocacy, audience development, education, funding, networking, performance, philosophical dialogue, and touring. IABD has become the mecca for Blacks in Dance. The Association, founded in 1991, provides a network, formal newsletters, choreographers directory, published papers and is the raison d'être for the annual international conference and festival. The Association also responds to and initiates dialogue around issues that impact the Black Dance Community as well as the Dance community at large. IABD has developed international prominence and allowed the Black Dance Community to come together on issues important to them. iabdassociation.org

About Serendipity

Serendipity is an internationally connected arts and heritage organisation that actively changes the UK artistic and cultural landscape with an innovative and inspiring high-quality programme. Serendipity fosters innovative new work from artists, both emerging and established, bringing diversity to the forefront of cultural experiences for all.

About Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been an oasis of diversity and inclusion for 50 years. Over the past five decades, Ballet Hispánico's mission-driven ethos has been a catalyst of change for communities throughout our nation. By bringing the richness of the Latinx culture to the forefront of performance, education, and social advocacy, Ballet Hispánico is one of America's Cultural Treasures. The organization's founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes. Today, Ballet Hispánico is led by Eduardo Vilaro, an acclaimed choreographer and former member of the Company whose artistic vision responds to the need for social equity, cultural identity, and quality arts education for all. Ballet Hispánico has been, and will continue to be, a beacon for diversity. The art we create explores and celebrates the culture without the trappings of stereotypes. We foster the pursuit of art as a way of providing transformation through the exploration of the human condition. Our art often defies gravity, acting as a frontline against cultural division by releasing preconceived notions of culture and instead offering our audiences new perspectives.