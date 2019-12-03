MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON Starring Laura Linney To Begin Previews Early

Click Here for More Articles on MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

It was announced this evening that Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The London Theatre Company's production of My Name is Lucy Barton starring Laura Linney will start previews ahead of schedule with a first performance on Saturday, January 4 at 8pm. Tickets are now on sale for the full run, including the new first preview date.

My Name is Lucy Barton will open January 15, 2020 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Tickets are available via Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200, or at The Friedman Theatre box office.

Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (video design.





