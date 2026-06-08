FROZEN Movie Soundtrack Reaches RIAA Diamond Status

Sorry, Elsa: we just can't let this album go. The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney's Frozen is now officially Diamond certified from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), signifying 10 million in sales and streams in the US alone.

The plaque was recently presented to Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt, alongside The Walt Disney Company Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer Horacio Gutierrez, following a keynote conversation with the RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier.

RIAA President & COO Michele Ballantyne, Chief Policy Officer Morna Willens, Mickey Mouse and Caroline Bowman, who portrayed Elsa in the North American Touring production of “Frozen,” also joined the celebration.

With music and lyrics by award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and score by acclaimed composer Christophe Beck, Walt Disney Animation Studios' “Frozen,” directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, became the #1 animated film of all time during its release.

The Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning film has gone on to become a global sensation with multiple films, shorts and the upcoming “Frozen 3” to be released in Fall 2027. The breakout hit, "Let It Go," previously reached RIAA certified Diamond status in 2024.

Addressing the executives who guided the release and the crowd, Glazier said, “because of you, the FROZEN soundtrack is now over 10 million certified units! Diamond albums are incredible milestones that only happen when fans actively engage with their favorite music -- and Disney truly knows how to inspire cultural moments like the massive appeal of Frozen that has each of you singing along!”

Acknowledging the rare award, Bunt added, “receiving a Diamond certification is a tremendous honor. This achievement reflects the incredible creative talent behind the film and its music, the dedication of so many across Disney who brought it to audiences around the world, and most importantly, the fans whose passion for these songs has made this remarkable milestone possible.”

The first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad. The Broadway adaptation of Frozen, featuring new songs from the Lopezes, opened in 2018 and ran until 2020. A filmed version of the West End production is streaming on Disney+.