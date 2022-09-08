MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for Country Musical MAY WE ALL

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the acquisition of May We All: A New Country Musical.

The show was conceived and developed by Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line) and his production company CuzBro Productions, in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment, and BMG. Co-written by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger, the musical features arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer. Suitable for all audiences, May We All features an authentic country score of hit songs made famous by Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Keith Urban, and many more. The show also introduces two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, debuting exclusively via May We All.

The musical debuted at the Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, TN, in January and recently completed its commercial summer run at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, to which American Songwriter hailed, "May We All gives fans of the genre a chance to step into the humble, small towns that are the lifeblood of country music." It's now being readied for a limited release.

"May We All is a dream come true. Being able to first introduce it onstage in the heart of Country music in Nashville, TN, and now watch it take on a life of its own with Music Theatre International sure is something special," shares Kelley. "My partners and I can't wait to see how Jenna's story continues to inspire everyone to never give up. Even the craziest of dreams are worth chasing!"

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, "Given the initial response to May We All, we are thrilled to offer this funny and moving new show, featuring some great characters and many of the biggest and most-recognizable Country Music hits. Audiences have fallen in love with the story and find that the recognition factor and appeal of the songs is off the charts... literally."

May We All takes you to Harmony, Tennessee, "the town that sings," where music used to flow through every part of town like the water supply, but lately hope is drying up.

Two years ago, when local sensation Jenna Coates left Harmony to pursue her dreams of stardom in Nashville, her family and friends saw nothing but success for her. But Jenna never finds her hit and returns home, without a record deal or a dime to spare, only to discover that Harmony has also fallen on hard times.

Now Jenna will need to face the music, reconnect with those she loved, and make peace with her past to save herself and the small town she loves.

Information about the show and the recent production at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center can be found here.

While the show is not yet available for licensing until early October, theatres are encouraged to visit the MTI show page here and click "follow" to be alerted about upcoming news and licensing announcements. International restrictions apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and bookwriters of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).