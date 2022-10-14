MR. HARRIS, MR. EDWARDS Reunite for Chelsea Table+Stage October 14

MR. HARRIS & Mr. Edwards (Quintin Harris & Bryce Edwards) will reunite for an evening of shenanigans while they pay homage to classic jazz and The Great American Taking place at Chelsea Table+Stage on October 14th, at 9:30pm.

They are bound to win you over with their super fun chemistry and captivating vocal and instrumental performances. In 2021, the show received a Broadway World Cabaret Award nomination for Best Debut Show.

Featuring guest artists: Andrew Poretz, vocalist, Renée Guerrero, pianist, and Curren DeVico, bassist.