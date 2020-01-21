MOZART FOR MUNCHKINS Will Celebrate Mardi Gras With Little Jazz Cats

This February 9 , 4 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mozart for Munchkins, an interactive concert series for children and their families, brings New Orleans Mardi Gras big band music to the Upper West Side for the littlest listeners. Little Jazz Cats: Mardi Gras with Gotham Kings features trumpeter Alphonso Horne to bring the infectious sounds with his brass band to play Crescent City classics that are sure to get your little ones moving in their very own second line parade. The fun and excitement of the Big Easy will warm you up while it's cold outside!

"Jazz is an uniquely American art form, and connecting children with the rhythms, sounds, and energy of this special art form can have a profound impact on their life-long appreciation of all music" said Matthew Rybicki, Jazz Director for Mozart for Munchkins. "What better way to introduce the music than with the joyful, grooving roots of jazz present in traditional New Orleans brass music."

Since its inception in 2017, Mozart for Munchkins has hosted over 2,000 concertgoers, with nearly 200 concerts. While the organization started in New York City, performances have been selling out through the tri-state area, from Manhattan to Long Island City and NJ. The organization also has a nationwide presence and can be seen in Boston, MA and San Francisco, CA.

When two classically trained musicians became moms, they were determined that their own children should experience the musical richness they loved all their lives. Now they want to share that love of music with other families! Children of all ages are welcome to observe, explore, crawl, snack, and dance to their hearts' content, while parents, grandparents, and caregivers sit back, unwind, and enjoy the concert.

While the setting is informal, the programming remains first-rate; from Bach to Bernstein, Beethoven to Barber, Mozart for Munchkins features outstanding works performed by exceptional musicians-an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

At the Bernie Wohl Center at 647 Columbus Avenue, the concert will feature a traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras Jazz Band, face-painting, and even an instrument petting zoo -- children may touch the trumpet, drums, and saxophone used in the performance! Tickets, now on sale at www.mozartformunchkins.com, are $40 for parents and free for kids! Visit the calendar for more upcoming performances.

ABOUT

The Founders - Sara Leila Sherman, Creator & Co-founder, first played piano at age four, picking out melodies she overheard in her sister's lessons. Hilary Castle, Co-founder, set a bow to the strings of a violin at five, marveling that she could conjure such massive sounds from something so small. Each lived and breathed classical music since, training and performing globally, and establishing thriving teaching studios and performance careers in NYC, where both now reside.

