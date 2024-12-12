MOVE|NYC| Announces 10th Anniversary 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Founders Chanel DaSilva and Nigel Campbell announce the 10th Anniversary 2024-2025 Season of MOVE|NYC|, a leading-edge New York City based arts and social justice organization, whose mission is to cultivate greater diversity and equity in the dance field and beyond.

MOVE|NYC| focuses on shaping the next generation of dance artists and leaders. The Season kicked off with an amazing performance by members of the Young Professionals Ensemble at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade choreographed by Maleek Washington.

Upcoming performances will feature MOVE|NYC| Opening Act for 2024 Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring THE ROCKETTES; Performance at the 2025 International Association of Blacks in Dance Conference in Pittsburgh, PA; MOVE|NYC| and The Scottish Ballet Youth Exchange 2025 Showcase in Washington, DC, and the FRINGE Festival 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Chanel DaSilva, MOVE|NYC| Co-Founder & CEO of Strategy & New Initiatives, said, "Ten years ago MOVE|NYC| asked a big question: If we were to eliminate the financial and societal barriers that young and emerging dance artists face on their journey towards success, particularly young dancers of color, could we begin to cultivate a dance industry that is more diverse, more equitable, and more reflective of the world we live in? And then... we got to work. We are proud to say that over this past decade MOVE|NYC|'s impact has been deep and wide; having accelerated young dancers into the collegiate and professional dance fields feeling empowered and READY. To see our mission already being realized through their success and achievements is the greatest 10 Year Anniversary gift we could've asked for."

The MOVE|NYC| Young Professionals Program is 100% tuition-free. The year-round Mentorship & College/Conservatory Prep Program is designed for New York City teenagers, ages 13 - 18, who demonstrate exceptional potential for a career in dance and identifies talent at every stage of technical development. By offering critical access to opportunities for mentorship and training, young dancers are prepared for admission to collegiate conservatory programs. 100% of MOVE|NYC| graduates have matriculated to some of the nation's top college/conservatory and professional training programs, as well as professional dance companies around the world.

“Now celebrating our 10th year, this upcoming season provides the opportunity for MOVE|NYC| to expand our reach nationally and worldwide! We are thrilled to share our joy of dance with new audiences and express the transformative power of art with 10 world premieres by exciting renowned and emerging choreographers. Our goal has always been to cultivate a dance field more reflective of the world. We are proud to continue doing this work with rigor, artistic excellence, and diversity at the forefront! Take flight with us in 2025,” said MOVE|NYC| Nigel Campbell, Co-Founder, Artistic Director & CEO of Programming & Artist Development.



MOVE|NYC| is based in New York City with a satellite program in Washington, D.C. Dancers known as Young Professionals create and perform cutting edge works by renowned and emerging choreographers in New York City at premier venues such as New York City Center, Little Island, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Brooklyn Academy of Music and more, along with sites in Washington, D.C.

Niya Nicholson, MOVE|NYC| Executive Director, commented, "MOVE|NYC| is actively transforming the demographics of the dance field, while simultaneously utilizing the arts as a catalyst to combat racial and social injustice. Here at MOVE|NYC|, we imagine an industry in which exceptionally gifted dancers, no matter where they are from, have access to the best training and career resources. We imagine more artists, like our Young Professionals, who are emboldened to bring their own cultural backgrounds to their specialized fields. We imagine new ways to move the field forward and to connect with diverse audiences across the globe. We imagine more people supporting the arts and taking flight with us in Year 10!"

About the 2024-2025 Season

Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring THE ROCKETTES/December 18, 2024

MOVE|NYC| Young Professionals Ensemble performs as the opening act for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring THE ROCKETTES with choreography by Kamille Upshaw.

International Association of Blacks in Dance Conference/January 22-25, 2025 in Pittsburgh, PA

MOVE|NYC| Young Professionals Ensemble performs as a part of International Association of Blacks in Dance 2025 Conference with choreography by Norbert De La Cruz III. Young dancers participate in auditions for the opportunity to receive scholarships to dance training programs at institutions across the country.

MOVE|NYC| MIX, MINGLE & MOVE/February 22, 2025 in New York City

10th Anniversary cocktail reception MIX, MINGLE & MOVE will feature performances by MOVE|NYC|'s Young Professionals Ensemble.

10 Year Anniversary Gala/TAKING FLIGHT/June 10, 2025 in New York City

MOVE|NYC|10th Anniversary Gala, TAKING FLIGHT, features Young Professionals Ensemble and Program Alumni in a decade-inspired performance entitled "MOVE X", showcasing excerpts of dance commissions created at MOVE|NYC| over the past 10 years. MOVE|NYC| honors MacArthur Genius Award Fellow, Shamel Pitts and Janel Callon, Co-Founder & CEO of the Ichigo Foundation.

MOVE|NYC|and The Scottish Ballet Youth Exchange Showcase Performance/June 27, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

MOVE|NYC| hosts a cultural exchange residency at Dance Place in Washington, DC. Students from three cities (New York City, Washington, D.C. and Glasgow, Scotland) present a showcase for invited guests in the The Cafritz Theater at Dance Place with choreography by MOVE|NYC| Co-Founder, Chanel DaSilva.

SWEAT Lab Showcase/July 12, 2025 in New York City

SWEAT Lab: A Choreographic Incubator Lab is a residency program that awards two emerging choreographers, who are MOVE|NYC| alumni, free rehearsal space to develop, create, play, and grow in their choreographic process that culminates in a showcase presentation.

The D.C. Experience Showcases/August 2nd & August 3rd 2025 in Washington, D.C.

MOVE|NYC| "The D.C. Experience" in Washington, D.C. offers tuition-free summer residency with Finale Showcases featuring new choreographic works by Avree Walker and Kareem Goodwin.

MOVE|NYC| and The Scottish Ballet Youth Exchange/August 5-15, 2025 in Glasgow & Edinburgh, Scotland

In summer 2025, ten MOVE|NYC|dancers (5 from New York City and 5 from Washington, D.C.) will join 10 dancers from the Scottish Ballet Youth company to perform the work in Washington, D.C., and will then travel to Scotland for a 10-day residency and performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with the Scottish Ballet dancers.

MOVE|NYC| Young Professionals Ensemble Showcase in New York City/August 2025

MOVE|NYC| Showcases will feature the Young Professionals Ensemble in new choreographic works by Ian DaSilva, Tamisha Guy, Roderick George, Shonica Gooden, Carlos Franquiz, Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Nigel Campbell and Chanel DaSilva.

MOVE|NYC| Co-Founder & CEO of Strategy & New Initiatives

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Chanel fell in love with dance at the age of three. She studied at The Bernice Johnson Cultural Arts Center and also studied at Creative Outlet Dance Theater of Brooklyn. Her training continued at LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, The Ailey School, and Springboard Danse Montreal. She received a BFA in Dance from The Juilliard School and was the recipient of the prestigious Martha Hill Award.

About Nigel Campbell

MOVE|NYC| Co-Founder, Artistic Director & CEO of Programming & Artist Development

A Progressive Arts Leader, Nigel is a Princess Grace Award Winning Artistic Director, Entrepreneur and Educator. Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, he began his training at Creative Outlet Dance Theater and is a graduate of The Juilliard School. Nigel has performed with internationally renowned companies around the globe, is an adjunct faculty member at The Juilliard School teaching Essentials of Entrepreneurship in the Arts, and currently serves on the Princess Grace Foundation's Arts Advisory Council.

About Niya Nicholson

MOVE|NYC| Executive Director

Niya is an accomplished justice-driven leader in the arts and culture sector, with expertise in developing impactful nonprofits and advancing artistic careers. Her expertise spans finance, fundraising, operational strategy, grantmaking, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), in addition to board and staff development. A Harlem native and former dance student at LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, Niya earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Vassar College in 2014, receiving the inaugural ALANA Exemplary Commitment to the Arts Award. As a dedicated advocate and mentor, she actively contributes to the arts community as a grantmaker, grant writer, speaker, moderator, audition adjudicator, board member, and more.