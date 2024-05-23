MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Partners With Mandarin Oriental, New York for Afternoon Tea Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This June, Mandarin Oriental, New York, in collaboration with Moulin Rouge! The Musical, will bring an afternoon tea experience to MO Lounge. Aptly named the Pride Rouge Afternoon Tea, the offering highlights seasonal sweets and savories, paired with limited curated teas, that honor themes of the iconic and beloved Broadway musical. From heart-shaped mini sandwiches that dance on your palate to windmill-inspired pastries reminiscent of Belle Époque decadence, the menu brings a whimsical and delightful afternoon tea experience with views of Central Park. Paired with a glass of champagne, Bohemians will be transported to Paris with every sip and bite.



To add to the experience, cast members from the show will perform the musical’s iconic anthem Lady Marmalade on the first four Sundays of June (June 2, 9, 16, and 23 at 1pm). During these dates, in honor of Pride month, for every afternoon tea enjoyed and each purchase of exclusive Moulin Rouge! The Musical fan merchandise, 10% and 100% of proceeds respectively will be donated to support the National Queer Theater, a non-profit organization based in New York City dedicated to celebrating the brilliance of LGBTQ+ artists and providing a home for unheard storytellers and activists.



The Pride Rouge Afternoon Tea will be offered daily all month of June from 12 - 5pm at MO Lounge for $130 per person or $160 with champagne pairing. Reservations can be made through www.mandarinoriental.com/en/new-york/manhattan/dine/afternoon-tea.



For Broadway enthusiasts, Mandarin Oriental, New York offers a Broadway VIP Experience that will elevate the guest experience of the Great White Way. With a 2-night minimum stay through November 14, 2024, the package includes the following exclusive offers:

2 orchestra level tickets for your choice of show: & Juliet, Aladdin, Back to the Future, Cabaret, Hadestown, Hamilton, MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX, The Lion King, or Wicked.

1-hour meet-and-greet experience with a starring cast member at MO Lounge while enjoying our Broadway, Bubbles, and Bites prix fixe menu, inclusive of light fare and a round of champagne.

1 show merchandise per guest as a special gift to take home from the show.

Add-on guest experiences include Black car Mercedes S-Class transportation to and from the hotel and theatre, private backstage tours, guided VIP tours to the Museum of Broadway, private coaching in acting/singing/dancing led by a Broadway actor, and private concerts with Broadway artists.



About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical. “Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful,” raves The New York Times. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre,” said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that “it’s easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years.” Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

