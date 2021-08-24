MOULIN ROUGE! Hires Chloe Beck as Director Of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion

Chloe Beck has joined the Moulin Rouge! The Musical company as Director of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. She officially began in the newly created role on July 12th following ten years in higher education, most recently at New York University. Her work will focus on the Broadway production, the forthcoming US National Tour and the show's productions opening internationally.

Chloe Beck said, "After living through the pandemic and noting the effects of Covid-19 and police brutality on BIPOC, queer, trans and non-binary bodies, I knew that I could not stop fighting for equity and inclusion after protests slowed down. It's time for me to bring my love of the arts, fresh perspectives and passion for cultivating belonging into the EDI space. It's time to not only wish for "truth, beauty, freedom and love" in this world, but time to work towards it. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a place where everyone is welcome and it's a privilege to work alongside so many passionate people striving to prove just that. The time for systematic change on Broadway is now and I'm ecstatic to be one of the leaders of that change."

Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke said, "We are thrilled to have found an ideal leader in Chloe Beck in the role of Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Recognizing the need for long overdue and necessary change in our industry we strongly believe Chloe will be a key partner in driving strategies, programs and initiatives to give our company the tools required to embed Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in our culture and day to day operations. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on a world in which all are welcome. Working with Chloe, we are committed to making this a reality in every aspect of the production."

As a seasoned student affairs professional, Chloe Beck has created safe, diverse, and inclusive spaces for key stakeholders across campuses nationwide. She has worked extensively in training and development, anti-bias response, and mental health and wellness. Chloe has spearheaded the creation and implementation of several affinity groups, initiatives and programs ranging from black women in leadership to navigating LGBTQIA rights in the workplace. Chloe has facilitated training around EDI topics for over 10 years and blends media, academics, and culturally relevant colloquialisms to engage and make EDI topics accessible and easy to grasp. Chloe's motto for EDI work is simple, "we call each other in, not out" and once we are all "in'' the room, we can begin to work on building the bridges to authenticity, access and acceptance.

The Tony-nominated hit musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical resumes performances on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC).

The first musical of the 2019/2020 Broadway season, Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 25, 2019.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award nominee Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award nominee Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Jose-Luis Lopez Jr., Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio and Brandon Stonestreet.

Ricky Rojas is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is nominated for 14 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production has already won the 2020 Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical and Danny Burstein received the organization's highest acting honor, Distinguished Performance. It also received ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations, including New Broadway Musical.