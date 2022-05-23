MOMIX to Return to The Joyce with ALICE

The Joyce Theater Foundation will travel down the rabbit hole this summer with MOMIX and Artistic Director Moses Pendelton's latest creation, ALICE. Inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, this mind (and body) bending evening-length adventure will play a three-week summer engagement at The Joyce Theater from July 6-24. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

In a dizzying blend of illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX extends its reach-figuratively and, quite literally, with props, flying, and fellow dancers-in the company's latest creation, ALICE. Created by founder and Artistic Director Moses Pendleton, the evening-length work, based in the curious and absurd world set forth in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, sees Alice's body grow and shrink and grow once more. Along the way, she encounters many of Lewis Carroll's time-honored characters, including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, and a mad Queen of Hearts. Pushing the company's artistic boundaries to fuse together dance, lighting, music, and projections like never before, MOMIX experiences every kind of transformation in the magical, mysterious journey of ALICE-and so will you.

ABOUT MOMIX

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. In addition to stage performances worldwide, MOMIX has worked in film and television, recently appearing in a national commercial for Hanes underwear and a Target ad that premiered during the airing of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. With performances on PBS's "Dance in America" series, France's Antenne II, and Italian RAI television, the company's repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries. Joining the Montreal Symphony in the Rhombus Media film of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, winner of an international Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special, the company's performance was distributed on laserdisc by Decca Records. MOMIX was also featured in IMAGINE, one of the first 3D films to be released in IMAX theaters worldwide. MOMIX dancers Cynthia Quinn and Karl Baumann, under Moses Pendleton's direction, played the role of "Bluey" in the feature film FX2; and White Widow, co-choreographed by Moses Pendleton and Cynthia Quinn, was featured in Robert Altman's movie The Company. Participating in the Homage a Picasso in Paris, MOMIX was also selected to represent the US at the European Cultural Center at Delphi. MOMIX has been commissioned by corporations such as Fiat and Mercedes Benz, performing at Fiat's month-long 100th Anniversary Celebration in Torino, Italy and Mercedes Benz's International Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany. With nothing more than light, shadow, props, and the human body, MOMIX has astonished audiences on five continents for more than 40 years.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences in excess of 150,000.

The Joyce Theater presents MOMIX in ALICE from July 6-24. The performance schedule for Week One is as follows: Wed 7:30pm; Thu-Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm & 7:30pm. The performance schedule for Weeks Two & Three is as follows: Tue-Wed 7:30pm; Thu-Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.