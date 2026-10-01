MODUS OPERANDI ORCHESTRA to Present Celebrating America at 250

On Thursday, November 19 at 6:30 pm, New York-based Modus Operandi Orchestra (MOO) returns to Merkin Hall in a concert of works by Copland, Barber, Montgomery and Dvořák. This celebration of America's 250th anniversary offers a powerful program showcasing the extraordinary breadth and vitality of American music.

Founded by conductor and music director Justin Bischof, MOO - Modus Operandi Orchestra is comprised of some of the finest freelance orchestral players in the country.

Guest artist, acclaimed Canadian operatic soprano Katherine Whyte will be the soloist for Barber's beloved Knoxville: Summer of 1915.

Complete Program:

Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man

JESSIE MONTGOMERY Coincident Dances

Samuel Barber Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op. 24. Katherine Whyte, soprano

Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings, Op. 11

ANTONIN DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, “From the New World”

The concert will take place at the Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center, Abraham Goodman House, 129 West 67th Street, New York, NY. T 212 501 3330. Tickets are $45 and $85 and can be purchased through www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org

Katherine Whyte, Soprano

Canadian soprano Katherine Whyte has appeared to critical acclaim on opera and concert stages throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Following her Metropolitan Opera debut in Strauss's Die Ägyptische Helena, she returned to the company in Iolanta, Rigoletto, and Parsifal. Her operatic appearances include leading roles with the Canadian Opera Company, English National Opera, Vancouver Opera, Opera Hong Kong, Dallas Opera, Atlanta Opera, and Michigan Opera Theatre.

A distinguished concert artist, Whyte has appeared with the San Francisco Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Colorado Symphony, Eugene Symphony, and orchestras throughout North America and abroad. Her repertoire includes Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, Handel's Messiah, Brahms's Ein deutsches Requiem, Mozart's Requiem and Mass in C minor, Poulenc's Gloria, and Orff's Carmina Burana.

Winner of the 2007 Alice Tully Vocal Arts Debut Recital Competition, Whyte made her Carnegie Hall recital debut at Weill Recital Hall in 2008. She has since performed internationally in venues including Belgrade's celebrated Kolarac Hall and with orchestras in China and Taiwan.

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