MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark

The production is seeking future replacements for the Broadway and touring companies of the musical.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” will be held in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, June 17th and in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, June 25th. The production is seeking future replacements for the Broadway and touring companies of the musical. Actors are asked to prepare their favorite Michael Jackson or Jackson 5 song.

Auditions in Orlando will be held at Orlando Repertory Theatre (1001 E. Princeton St. Orlando, FL 32803) on Sunday, June 17, 2023 from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Walk-ins are welcome.

Auditions in Newark will be held at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (One Center Street Newark, NH 07102) on Sunday, June 25th from 1:00PM-4:00PM. Walk-ins are welcome.

Video submissions are welcome for those who cannot attend in person. Please contact audition@mjthemusical.com for more information.

Tickets are available at the Neil Simon Theatre box office and online.

 MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. The Broadway production now stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as Michael Jackson.

 MJ’s coast-to-coast National Tour is set to launch this August in Chicago, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre.



RELATED STORIES

1
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark Photo
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” will be held in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, June 17th and in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, June 25th.

2
Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour Photo
Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the role of Michael Jackson in the First National Tour of MJ.  

3
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in New Orleans and Atlanta Photo
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in New Orleans and Atlanta

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” in MJ will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, June 4th and in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, June 11th.

4
Video: Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJs Shoes Photo
Video: Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes

Just under a year after Myles Frost won a Tony Award for his iconic performance in MJ, a new actor is stepping into Michael Jackson's shoes. Elijah Rhea Johnson made his Broadway debut last month, transforming into the King of Pop eight times a week. In this video, watch as Johnson chats more about his new role!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram!Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram!
Photos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The MunyPhotos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater GalaJulie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater Gala
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and NewarkMJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You