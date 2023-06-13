MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” will be held in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, June 17th and in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, June 25th. The production is seeking future replacements for the Broadway and touring companies of the musical. Actors are asked to prepare their favorite Michael Jackson or Jackson 5 song.

Auditions in Orlando will be held at Orlando Repertory Theatre (1001 E. Princeton St. Orlando, FL 32803) on Sunday, June 17, 2023 from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Walk-ins are welcome.

Auditions in Newark will be held at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (One Center Street Newark, NH 07102) on Sunday, June 25th from 1:00PM-4:00PM. Walk-ins are welcome.

Video submissions are welcome for those who cannot attend in person. Please contact audition@mjthemusical.com for more information.

Tickets are available at the Neil Simon Theatre box office and online.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. The Broadway production now stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as Michael Jackson.

MJ’s coast-to-coast National Tour is set to launch this August in Chicago, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre.