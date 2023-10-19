MJ on Broadway to Celebrate Halloween With Encore Performance of 'Thriller' Finale

Get ready for a thrilling Halloween night!

By: Oct. 19, 2023

MJ the Musical

MJ will celebrate Halloween after the performance on Tuesday, October 31st with a special performance of the beloved choreography in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” short film. While the legendary number is performed in the musical every night, -- as envisioned by Tony Award-winner choreographer and director Christopher Wheeldon, now, in an annual Halloween tradition, audiences will get to witness a celebratory rendition of the iconic music video choreography, featuring one-night-only costumes, lighting, and projections. Audience members are encouraged to wear costumes to the performance.

Watch footage from last year's 'Thriller' performance below!

 
MJ is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the production has played to nearly 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre ten times. The North American Tour, which opened in Chicago on August 1st, is currently playing in Durham NC, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre. The Tony Award winning production will open in Hambrug, Germany in fall 2024.
 






RELATED STORIES

1
MJ THE MUSICAL Will Open in Germany Next Year Photo
MJ THE MUSICAL Will Open in Germany Next Year

The multiple Tony Award® winning Broadway musical MJ is coming to Germany at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in Hamburg in late fall 2024. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

2
MJ to Release New Block of Tickets For Performances Through May 2024 Photo
MJ to Release New Block of Tickets For Performances Through May 2024

Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ will be available for performances through May 26, 2024.

3
MJ Welcomes New Little Michael and Little Marlon Beginning Tonight Photo
MJ Welcomes New 'Little Michael' and 'Little Marlon' Beginning Tonight

Discover the incredible talent of Little Michael and Little Marlon as they make their debut in the highly acclaimed show 'MJ' tonight. Be part of this unforgettable experience.

4
MJ on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
MJ on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about MJ on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

