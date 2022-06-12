MJ THE MUSICAL's Myles Frost Wins 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Myles Frost has won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for MJ THE MUSICAL.

Myles Frost is a Theatre Award Winner for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance in a Broadway Musical, Tony Award Nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Drama League Award Nominee, & an Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee for his role as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical.

Myles Frost is no ordinary 22-year-old. He is a multi-talented, self-trained pianist, singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, music producer, audio engineer, and even an avid golfer (when time permits), but that's just the tip of the iceberg for this aspiring talent. His acting and music credits include ALL IN, where he studied and executed the role of an autistic 14-year-old child, and Netflix's hit show FAMILY REUNION (Season1 and 2), respectively. In the fall of 2021, Myles appeared in a biopic movie "Big 50" THE DELRHONDA HOOD STORY as Clarence, which aired on BET Networks and is available on all BET Plus streaming platforms. He was also a contestant on NBC's THE VOICE SEASON 13.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award(R)-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. Turn it up, Broadway - MJ is here!