MJ THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 7, 2024

Beginning today, Thursday, April 20 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ will available for performances through Sunday, January 7, 2024. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the production has played to more than 700,000 patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre ten times. MJ is the most Tony Award-winning new musical of the 2022 season.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The production now stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as Michael Jackson.

MJ's coast-to-coast National Tour is set to launch this August in Chicago, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London's Price Edward Theatre.