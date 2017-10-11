MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada Brings GIRL NO MORE to The Green Room 42 Tonight

Eva Noblezada, Tony nominee from Broadway's MISS SAIGON is bringing her premiere solo concert "Girl No More" to The Green Room 42 for a four-week residency.

Performances will be held tonight, October 11, October 18, October 25 and November 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Through her favorite artists like Amy Winehouse and Frank Sinatra, Eva sings from her heart and reveals a side of her story you've never heard. Join her for an intimate evening of music, a good drink, and a wonderfully colorful set list.

Tickets are $35. Click here to purchase and for more information. The Green Room 42 @ Yotel is located at 570 Tenth Ave, New York, NY 10036. Visit thegreenroom42.com. Please note: There is no food or beverage minimum.

