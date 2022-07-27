Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MIDTOWN STAXX: UNPLUGGED to Take Rockwood Music Hall Stage One This Week

Midtown Staxx is an NYC band with roots in classic soul and rock inspired original songs.

Jul. 27, 2022  

Midtown Staxx will play Rockwood Music Hall Stage One on Thursday July 28th at 8pm.

Midtown as in Manhattan...Staxx as in Memphis soul. Midtown Staxx is Lisa McQuade and Matthew Doers. A NYC band with roots in classic soul and rock inspired original songs.

Some performing highlights include; WTC 7@7 summer series outdoor concerts, Ars Nova, Joe's Pub, and "Manderley Bar" in the McKittrick Hotel, home of "Sleep No More",
They were also featured on NPR's "The Greene Space" and recently had their single "What I Do" air on CBS's "Blood and Treasure". https://www.midtownstaxx.com/

Midtown Staxx: Unplugged features Lisa McQuade on vocals, Matthew Doers on keys, Mark Boquist on percussion, Mikayla Petrilla and Maggie McMeans on harmonies. No cover, 21+.

A beacon of emerging and established live music acts in New York City since 2005, Rockwood Music Hall has grown from a single stage venue, to boasting three intimate stages, all with top-notch sound systems. The venue has become one of the most respected names in NYC for finding and booking the next big thing in music. Here you will find music of all genres from local and International Artists, many of whom use Rockwood for their first plays in the city. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188300®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frockwoodmusichall.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





