MHG Announces Opening of Early Application Process for Vendors for 2023 Season

MHG, the event producer of successful events such as Bronx Night Market, Uptown Night Market, Harlem Bazaar, and their newest addition Brooklyn Night Market announced an early application for the 2023 season. From now until December 8th vendors can secure their spot here.

In 2022 the company had a large surplus of applications, bringing its database to over a thousand different vendors. This upcoming season MHG has the goal to facilitate each of them a spot where they can showcase their products and do commerce.

"Since the pandemic, the founder Marco Shalma stays, we have seen an increase in new up-and-coming entrepreneurs and young business owners, especially minority-owned businesses. We want to give them the platform to succeed. My team and I are determined to make it happen. That is why we are starting earlier."

Vendors can RSVP for the 2023 MHG event season and get a sneak peek of what the season will look like. MHG promises new event series across and add-ons to the one's current ones.

2022 holds record numbers for the group, more than 100k New Yorkers enjoyed MHG festivities with an average of 5,000 patrons at their events and exposing local small businesses to new consumer populations during Uptown Night Market, Bronx Night Market, Brooklyn Night Market, Harlem Bazaar, and NYBG GLOW.

MHG is set to continue celebrating cuisine, culture, and community next year and bringing new affordable, fun, and innovative concepts to the area.

To learn more, visit www.maschospitalitygroup.com/bxnm