MEAN GIRLS Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to NYC & LA For New Movie Musical

The pop-up dining experience will come to New York on January 19.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Get in, loser! We're going to the Mean Girls Experience.

Ahead of the new movie musical, a pop-up restaurant experience will be opening in New York City and Los Angeles, bringing fans inside the world of North Shore High for an immersive experience.

Variety reports that the pop-up dining experience launch in Los Angeles on January 12, the day that the film opens in theaters. It will come to New York on January 19. Exact venues, time slots, and dates have yet to be announced.

The "Mean Girls Experience" will bring North Shore High School to life with their selection of delicacies created by "MasterChef" semi-finalist chef Becky Brown. Described as a "fast-casual restaurant of chef-driven cafeteria-style fare", the dishes will be Dishes are named after the movie’s most iconic moments, like "Burn Book Burger Sliders" and the "Stab Caesar Salad." "Kälteen Brownies," "Rainbow + Smiles Cakes," "Fetch Strudels" and "Is Butter a Carb? Cookies" will be served for dessert.

The experience will also include exclusive photo opportunities with recreations of the film’s sets and a Mean Girls Museum of set pieces and outfits.

There will also be a happy hour at the "Cool Mom Bar" from 4:00 through 6:00. A Winter Talent Show will also be hosted for "Jingle Bell Rock" lovers to show off their talents. Attendees will also be able to shop exclusive merchandise.

The event will be hosted by Bucket Listers. Tickets for a 90 minute time slot will start at $35 per person. Each reservation will include one choice of entree, a side item and a Candy Cane gram. Register here.

The new musical twist on Mean Girls follows new student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) as she is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

The cast also includes Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Jon Hamm, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

Watch the trailer here:



