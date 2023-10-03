MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok; Watch Now In Honor of October 3

The film's TikTok debut also comes ahead of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical making its theatrical debut on January 12, 2024. 

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok; Watch Now In Honor of October 3

Get in, losers. We’re going back to North Shore High School!

In honor of October 3, known as Mean Girls Day, Paramount has released the complete Tina Fey comedy in full on TikTok. You can now watch the entire film in 23 parts here.

October 3 was deemed "Mean Girls Day" atfer a scene in the film in wich Cady, played by Lindsay Lohan is asked by Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) what the date is. "It's October 3," she replies.

The film's TikTok debut also comes ahead of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical making its theatrical debut on January 12, 2024. 

The new film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen SmithBebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Mahi Alam as Mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows also return to their roles from the original film.

Check out a new logo for the Mean Girls movie musical here:

Fey co-wrote and starred in the original film, alongside Lohan, Bennett, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, and Amy Poehler. You can also watch the film in full on Paramount Plus.

Mean Girls follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

To celebrate the iconic holiday this year, Paramount+ has officially launched a MEAN GIRLS-themed takeover of its social platforms, with the Paramount+ logo turning pink across Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok. 

Watch the October 3 scene in the original film here:

@meangirls Its #October3rd. #MeanGirlsDay Mean Girls is available on Digital - Mean Girls




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
SIX THE MUSICAL Will Host Sing-Along Performance in March Photo
SIX THE MUSICAL Will Host Sing-Along Performance in March

Six will host a sing-along performance on Broadway next year! The special event will be held on Wednesday, March 6 at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now!

2
Reeve Carney Will Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN Next Month Photo
Reeve Carney Will Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN Next Month

Original Broadway cast member Reeve Carney will play his final performance as ‘Orpheus’ in Hadestown, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, on Sunday, November 19. Learn more here!

3
Mischiefs MIND MANGLER Will Open Off-Broadway in November Photo
Mischief's MIND MANGLER Will Open Off-Broadway in November

Following Mischief’s critically acclaimed Broadway run of Peter Pan Goes Wrong and the ongoing production of The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway, Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion will begin performances on Friday, November 10 at New World Stages. Learn more about the play here!

4
Abraham, Butiu, & White Join Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Workshop Photo
Abraham, Butiu, & White Join Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Workshop

Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham, Here Lies Love’s Melody Butiu, and Kimberly Akimbo’s Nina White have joined the cast of a workshop presentation of The Queen of Versailles being held in NYC this November. The workshop will star Kristin Chenoweth. Learn more about the upcoming musical here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Carrie Underwood Continues with Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World TheatreCarrie Underwood Continues with Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre
Video: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA Starring Cailee Spaeny & Jacob ElordiVideo: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA Starring Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi
Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David GeffenPhotos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Video: Watch Matt Bomer & Jelani Alladin in the FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer With Jonathan Bailey, Noah J. Ricketts & MoreVideo: Watch Matt Bomer & Jelani Alladin in the FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer With Jonathan Bailey, Noah J. Ricketts & More

Videos

Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You