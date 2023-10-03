MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok; Watch Now In Honor of October 3

Get in, losers. We’re going back to North Shore High School!

In honor of October 3, known as Mean Girls Day, Paramount has released the complete Tina Fey comedy in full on TikTok. You can now watch the entire film in 23 parts here.

October 3 was deemed "Mean Girls Day" atfer a scene in the film in wich Cady, played by Lindsay Lohan is asked by Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) what the date is. "It's October 3," she replies.

The film's TikTok debut also comes ahead of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical making its theatrical debut on January 12, 2024.

The new film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Mahi Alam as Mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows also return to their roles from the original film.

Check out a new logo for the Mean Girls movie musical here:

January 12 is going to be SO FETCH. ? The new #MeanGirls movie is coming to theatres soon. pic.twitter.com/9ur6UDZvBM — Mean Girls (@MeanGirls) October 3, 2023

Fey co-wrote and starred in the original film, alongside Lohan, Bennett, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, and Amy Poehler. You can also watch the film in full on Paramount Plus.

Mean Girls follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

To celebrate the iconic holiday this year, Paramount+ has officially launched a MEAN GIRLS-themed takeover of its social platforms, with the Paramount+ logo turning pink across Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok.

Watch the October 3 scene in the original film here: