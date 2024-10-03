MCNEAL on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about McNeal on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is McNeal playing on Broadway?

McNeal is running on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. It is located in Lincoln Center at 150 W 65th Street.

How do I get to McNeal on Broadway?

The Vivian Beaumont Theatre is one of few Broadway theatres that are not acceesible from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stop is 66th St- Lincoln Center (1).

When did McNeal open on Broadway?

McNeal began previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on September 5, 2024 and opened on September 30, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.

Is McNeal playing outside of New York City?

No. Future productions have not yet been announced.

What is McNeal about?

Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Robert Downey Jr.) is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence.

Who wrote McNeal?

The play was written by Ayad Akhtar, with direction by Bartlett Sher.

How long is McNeal?

McNeal is 1 hour and 45 minutes, with no intermission.

What days of the week does McNeal play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in McNeal?

Characters in McNeal include: Jacob McNeal, Natasha Brathwaite, Harlan McNeal, Francine Blake, Stephie Banic, Sahra Grewal, and Dipti.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of McNeal?

The Broadway cast includes: Robert Downey Jr., Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar.

Is the original cast still in McNeal?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in McNeal.

Did McNeal win any awards?

McNeal has not yet been eligible for Tony Awards. Nominations will be announced in Spring 2025.

Can I bring my child to McNeal?

McNeal is recommended for ages 16 and up.

How do I get tickets to McNeal?

Does McNeal have a lottery?

Yes! Pending availability, a limited number of tickets priced at $48 (inclusive of fees) will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online (http://LCTlottery.com) to available performances beginning at 12:01am EST the day before the performance. Winners will be chosen at random at 10:00am and at 3:00pm the day before the performance.

