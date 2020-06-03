MCC Theater Cancels Today's Live Reading of PUES NADA

MCC Theater has announced that the scheduled live reading of Pues Nada by Aziza Barnes, scheduled for 5:30pm today on MCC's YouTube channel, has been cancelled due to a last minute actor conflict.

A rescheduled date will be announced for the LIVE LABS: ONE ACT reading of the play.

The reading was set to feature Ito Aghayere, Cherise Booth, Karen Pittman and Samira Wiley, under the direction of Whitney White.

For more information visit: https://mcctheater.org/tix/livelabs-one-acts/.

