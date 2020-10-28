MCC Theater Announces Planned Programming Through 2021

Programming includes Space Dogs, a new musical by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, Nollywood Dreams a new play by Jocelyn Bioh and more.

MCC Theater announced today its plans for upcoming programming and productions through 2021, with a slate of work meant to be performed both virtually and in-person, when it's possible to do so safely.

The newly announced slate of programming kicks off with a series of five LiveLabs, MCC's virtual explorations into the ways theater can be realized. The series will include the previously announced ¡Gárgola!, by Omar Vélez Meléndez and directed by Cristina Angeles tomorrow, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:30PM ET; Between The Two Humps, by Halley Feiffer and directed by Trip Cullman on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5:30PM ET; Untitled Meditations on Love and Grieving, by Mfoniso Udofia on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5:30PM ET; A new play by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Ellie Heyman on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:30PM ET; and Rome and Ja'Net, by MCC Youth Company alum Dominique Fishback in 2021.

In Spring 2021, MCC plans to live-stream the new musical Space Dogs, by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire from their Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater - live from MCC's home to theatergoers' homes.

MCC also plans to produce in-person productions of Nollywood Dreams, by Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali (which was in rehearsals at the time of the shutdown) and the newly announced soft, by Donja R. Love and directed by Whitney White, when it is safe to do so.

MCC remains committed to producing the previously announced production of Perry Street by Lucy Thurber and directed by Thomas Sadoski and will be looking to do so in a future season.

In addition, MCC has commissioned a six-part podcast play from The Parsnip Ship's Radio Roots Writers Group, This Is Where We Go, which will premiere on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The play will be devised uniquely by drawing inspiration from an Octavia Butler quote about change. Each member of The Radio Roots Writers Group, which includes Amara Brady, Jessie Rivera DeBruin, Gina Femia, and Nina Ki, will develop a character, and will also co-write two of the acts. The series will be directed by Tamilla Woodard.

"It's been a surprise and delight working with these incredible artists to explore new mediums for MCC audiences," said Will Cantler, Co-Artistic Director. "We are excited about the months ahead and the projects we are creating. Together, we are exploring what theater can be and will be, not just now, but always moving forward. More than just producing for this moment, we're looking at what we'll be able to bring with us once we're able to gather in a theater again."

All digital productions and readings will be available on MCC On Demand, MCC's previously announced new one-stop streaming platform for on demand access to MCC's virtual content.

MCC will closely monitor and adhere to all state, local, and union guidelines for all in-person activity, and will alter plans if it is deemed in the best interests of public health.

Details for 2020/2021 Include:

LIVELABS:

MCC will continue its LiveLabs series, presenting five new one-act play readings, all under 30 minutes. The playwrights for this series include Omar Vélez Meléndez, MCC Youth Company alum Dominique Fishback, Halley Feiffer, Mfoniso Udofia, and Susan Soon He Stanton. Each reading will be followed by a talkback with the playwright, director, and cast.

Previously Announced

¡Gárgola!

By Omar Vélez Meléndez (We Built Our Homes Near Kingdoms of Animals and Magic)

Directed by Cristina Angeles (Dream Hou$e)

Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:30PM ET

Talkback facilitated by Josué Hernández

Deep in the dark corners of the Puerto Rican countryside, the townspeople of Barceloneta are witnessing something paranormal. Is it real? Of course it is...But...is it?

The cast of ¡Gárgola! will include Vélez Meléndez along with Andrés López-Alicea (In The Eye of the Needle), Willie Denton (Yerba Buena), Maricelis Galanes ("The Baker and the Beauty"), Beatriz Miranda (The Tallest Man in the World), Sophia Ramos (Party People), and Cristina Soler (A Perfect Getaway).

The creative team will include scenic design by Deilis Curiel and sound design by Germán Martínez.

Between The Two Humps

By Halley Feiffer (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow)

Directed by Trip Cullman (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow)

Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5:30PM ET

Joseph and Mary are at each other's throats. Giving birth to the Messiah is, like, important and stuff but is it worth this trek to Bethlehem through the desert on a camel? Are we there yet?

Casting and creative for Between the Two Humps will be announced at a later date.

Additional LiveLabs will include Untitled Meditations on Love and Grieving by Mfoniso Udofia on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5:30PM ET, a new play by Susan Soon He Stanton (Today Is My Birthday) and directed by Ellie Heyman (amfAR's Angels in America) on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:30PM ET, and Rome and Ja'Net by Dominique Fishback (Subverted) in 2021. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

LiveLabs are supported by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

THIS IS WHERE WE GO

MCC Theater, in association with The Parsnip Ship, will present This Is Where We Go, a six-part podcast play developed with The Parsnip Ship's Radio Roots Writers Group. MCC's first commission looks closer at the different ways that theater can be created and produced and was inspired by the Octavia Butler quote "All that you touch / You Change. / All that you Change / Changes you. / The only lasting truth / Is Change. / God is Change."

The Radio Roots Writers Group includes Amara Brady, Jessie Rivera DeBruin, Gina Femia, and Nina Ki. The series will be directed by Tamilla Woodard.

The cast of This Is Where We Go will include Amara Brady (Broadway Bounty Hunter), Garcia ("Tales of the City"), Teresa Avia Lim (JUNK), Bunny Michael ("High Maintenance"), Lindsay Rico (Fefu and Her Friends) and Danny Wolohan (To Kill A Mockingbird).

This Is Where We Go features sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor, Rachel Brees, and Emilie Weibel and dramaturgy by Gabriella Steinberg and Al ​Parker.

The first two acts of This Is Where We Go will be released on Thursday, December 3, 2020, with the subsequent four acts released on the following Tuesdays and Thursdays through December 17. This Is Where We Go will be available to stream on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

SPACE DOGS

A new musical by Van Hughes (Burn All Night) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days)

Directed by Tina Landau (Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical)

Live-Streamed Directly from the Susan and Ronald Frankel Theater

Spring 2021

Hughes and Blaemire will also star in Space Dogs. Additional casting and creative will be announced at a later date.

Space Dogs is supported by The Gary Platt Initiative for New Musicals, the Burton A. and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation, and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

FUTURE PRODUCTIONS:

Performance dates for these in-person productions will be announced once it is determined that it is safe to do so, in conjunction with state and local officials, and union guidelines. Casting and creative team will also be announced at a later date.

NOLLYWOOD DREAMS

Written by Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play)

Directed by Saheem Ali (Fires in The Mirror)

2021

It's the 1990s and in Lagos, Nigeria, the NOLLYWOOD film industry is exploding and taking the world by storm. Ayamma dreams of stardom while working at her parents' travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede. When Ayamma lands an audition for a new film by Gbenga Ezie, Nigeria's hottest director, she comes head-to-head with Gbenga's former leading lady, Fayola. Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma, the aspiring ingénue, and Wale, Nollywood's biggest heartthrob, in this hilarious new play about dreaming big.

Nollywood Dreams is supported by The Bonnie Cashin Costume Design Fund, The Laurents/Hatcher Foundation, and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council. Jocelyn Bioh is MCC Theater's Burnt Umber Playwright in Residence.

soft

Written by Donja R. Love (one in two)

Directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When it Goes Down)

2021

Flowers are magically in bloom-in Mr. Isaiah's classroom, in the halls of the correctional boarding school where he teaches, and in the depths of his students' imaginations. After one boy dies by suicide, Mr. Isaiah struggles to figure out how to save the Black and Brown boys he teaches from a world that tries to crush their softness.

soft is supported by The R&S Shulman Fund at MCC Theater, and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

Subscriptions for MCC's 2021 season begin at $60 and include access to MCC On Demand, as well as a private Facebook group offering exclusive content. Single tickets will also be available. Subscriptions and single tickets are available for purchase beginning today at mcctheater.org. All subscriptions purchased through Sunday, November 15th will be matched with a free subscription for first responders and veterans can receive $10 off their subscription price.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You