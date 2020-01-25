MAYBE HAPPY ENDING'S Kenny Tran Takes Over Instagram Sunday!

Get ready because Kenny Tran is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this Sunday, January 26th, at the new musical Maybe Happy Ending, directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden! Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a peek inside a two-show day at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre!

Kenny is over the moon to be making his Alliance debut in Maybe Happy Ending! His recent credits include Vietgone at American Stage Theatre, Men With Money, Christmas Canteen 2018 at the Aurora Theatre, Legally Blonde, Thoroughly Modern Millie at the Thingamajig Theatre Company, and The Little Mermaid at the Serenbe Playhouse. He received a B.F.A. in Music Theatre from Illinois Wesleyan University. Kenny is a proud new member of AEA! You can follow along with his adventures on Instagram @kennyctran!

Winner of six Korean Musical Awards and the Richard Rodgers Production Award, Maybe Happy Ending will have its English-language debut at Alliance Theatre Jan 21 - Feb 16. Set in the not-too-distant future, two obsolete helper-bots are living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex. When the two discover each other in the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love. Looking past our era of technology-driven detachment, this heartfelt new musical celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is by Will Aronson and Hue Park and is directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Spring Awaking). Get more info at alliancetheatre.org/maybe.

Maybe Happy Ending features Kenny Tran (Regional: Vietgone, Men with Money) as Oliver, Cathy Ang (Regional: We are the Tigers, KPOP) as Claire, Dez Duron (TV: The Voice) as Gil Brentley, and John D. Haggerty (Regional: You Never Touched the Dirt, Henry VI) as Man.





