MATILDA Movie, KINKY BOOTS & More Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards

Winners will be honored at the awards gala, hosted by actress Melissa Peterman, on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Jan. 11, 2023  

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2023 MUAHS Guild Awards.

Winners will be honored at the awards gala, hosted by actress Melissa Peterman, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton hotel. The MUAHS Awards represent a spectrum of outstanding achievements in make-up and hair styling artistry in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.

The film adaptation of Matilda the Musical was nominated for Best Special Make-up Effects (Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips).

Kinky Boots was nominated for Best Make-up (Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor) and Best Hair Styling (Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Mary Czech).

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was nominated for Best Make-Up (Jason Michael Torres, Timothy Santry, Jenni Gilbert, Yulitzin Alvarez).

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration was nominated for Best Contemporary Make-up (Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Melanie Weaver, Angie Wells), Best Period and/or Character Make-up (Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash), Best Special Make-up Effects (Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Alexei Dmitriew, Mo Meinhart), and Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling (Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai).

Season three of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series was nominated for Best Make-Up (Kimberly Collea, James Cool Benson, Maryann Marchetti).

Spirited was nominated for Best Contemporary Make-up (Monica Huppert, Autumn J. Butler, Vivian Baker).

The Whale was nominated for Best Special Make-up Effects (Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher).

Hocus Pocus 2 was nominated for Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling (Cheryl R. Marks, Curtis William Foreman, Mandy Lyons).

As previously announced, Oscar®- and Emmy®-winning make-up artist Steve La Porte, and Emmy-winning hair stylist Josée Normand will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. Emmy -winning make-up artist Fred C. Blau Jr. joins Emmy-winning hair stylist Judy Crown as recipients of the esteemed Vanguard Awards.

The Distinguished Artisan award will be announced shortly. Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on Saturday, February 11, 2023.



