MAN WITH A MOVIE CAMERA to Make New York Premiere as Live Cinema Concert

For two nights only, August 7-8, 2026, PM Theater will present the New York premiere of Man With A Movie Camera by Dziga Vertov - Live Cinema Concert, featuring a powerful new live score by acclaimed Ukrainian-Canadian composer and pianist Taras Luka.

Produced in Ukraine by VUFKU and filmed across Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv, Dziga Vertov's legendary 1929 silent masterpiece is internationally recognized as one of the most influential films ever created. Routinely ranked among the greatest films of all time and celebrated as a pinnacle of documentary filmmaking in the prestigious Sight & Sound critics' poll, the film remains a towering monument of the Ukrainian avant-garde.

Created entirely without actors, costumes, sets, or a traditional script, Man With A Movie Camera captures the pulsing vitality of a single day in the life of a modern city. Through radical editing, rhythmic montage, and bold visual experimentation, Vertov transforms everyday reality into a dynamic cinematic symphony.

In this special presentation, Taras Luka bridges the gap between the past and the present, turning the screening into an immersive audiovisual experience where historic silent cinema meets contemporary live musical performance.

Event Details

Dates: Friday, August 7 & Saturday, August 8, 2026

Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM | Performance begins at 7:30 PM

Location: Theatre 154, 154 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014

Run Time: Approximately 70 minutes with no intermission

Note to Editors: This is a strictly limited engagement with only two performances scheduled.

About the Artists & Production

The Film: Man With a Movie Camera (1929), directed by Dziga Vertov. Produced by VUFKU in Ukraine.

The Music: Original live score composed and performed live on piano by Taras Luka.

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