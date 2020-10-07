Lyricist Tim Rice Thinks CHESS Could Make a Broadway Comeback

Rice is also working on an updated version of From Here to Eternity.

In a recent interview with Deadline, lyricist Tim Rice revealed that he has some projects in the works- or at least he did before the start of the pandemic. One of which was an updated version of From Here to Eternity. "It got very nice reviews, but didn't do very well commercially," said Rice. "So we were in the process of investigating a US tour, and also a UK tour, which I think would've gone on, without any doubt."

Chess might also make a comeback soon. "I think with a little luck the show will resurface after all this is over," said Rice. "We were in the process of looking quite seriously at a return to Broadway before all this happened. It was done in the Coliseum in London not that long ago and it was a very big success."

Sir Tim Rice is an author and Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Emmy Award, Tony Award, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist. He is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, with whom he wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita; with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA, with whom he wrote Chess; for additional songs for the 2011 West End revival of The Wizard of Oz; and for his work with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and the musical King David. He also worked with Elton John on Disney's The Lion King, the musical Aida, and DreamWorks Animation's The Road to El Dorado and Ennio Morricone.

One of the most celebrated lyricists in British popular culture, Rice was knighted by Elizabeth II for services to music in 1994. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, is a Disney Legend recipient, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors. The 2016 Sunday Times Rich List values Rice at Â£150m; the 15th-richest music millionaire in the UK. He is one of fifteen artists to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

