Lydia Johnson Dance Opens its 2023 New York Season at the Graham Studio Theater Next Month

Performance are November 11 & 12.

Oct. 11, 2023

Lydia Johnson Dance presents its 2023 New York Season at the Graham Studio Theater, Westbeth Building, 55 Bethune St., 11th Floor, Saturday, November 11 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, November 12 at 3pm.   

The season will feature a premiere for ten dancers, including Guest Artist MaliQ Williams, former member of the Mark Morris Dance Group, who will appear in two ballets on the program.  It also brings back 2022’s For Eli, commissioned by Visual Artist Laura Levy as a memorial to her son Eli, and set to five Chopin pieces.

The season will also include 2013’s Night of the Flying Horses, set to Osvaldo Golijov’s piece of the same name. The work for eight dancers is anchored by a central pas de deux danced this season by MaliQ Williams and LJD Principal Laura Di Orio. Largely an abstract work, Night of the Flying Horses, like all of Ms. Johnson’s works, resonates with a deep sense of the human struggle.

November 11 & 12 - Saturday at 7:30 PM; Sunday at 3 PM

Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th floor

Tickets: $35; $20 students & dancers

Photo Credit: Julie Lemberger




