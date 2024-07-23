Lucas Zelnick Headlining 30+ City Comedy Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next month, rising New York comedian Lucas Zelnick (Comedy Central, Netflix is a Joke) sets out on a 30+ city stand-up tour as headliner of the first-ever Java Monster Highly-Laffeinated Comedy Tour. The tour launches in North America on August 8 in Brooklyn and hits over 30 cities before wrapping on New Year’s Eve in Buffalo, with multi-night show runs scheduled in Washington, DC, Dallas, Atlanta, and Boston.

After earning an MBA from Stanford, Lucas put the degree in his backpocket while hitting stages in his hometown of NYC to pursue comedy. Onstage, his conversational stand-up challenges his cushy Manhattan upbringing with punch-heavy material, while his quick-witted crowdwork and deft maneuvering with hecklers in outtakes from his sets exploded online gaining over 100M views and 700K followers on socials. Lucas has earned a large fanbase as a touring comedian selling out headlining shows and appearing at festivals including Netflx is a Joke, SF Sketchfest, New York Comedy Festival, and Moontower. He has also taped sets for Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring and Don't Tell Comedy and was guest on Amazon Prime Video’s Sports Talk. Lucas caps off a monster 2024 emphatically as Highly-Laffeinated’s debut headliner, launching their new comedy series featuring the biggest new names in comedy.

“Couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Java Monster to debut the Highly Laffeinated Tour. Their tasty drinks will be a perfect combination with my tasteless comedy. Get your tickets before they sell out!”, shares Lucas.

Tickets for Lucas Zelnick Highly-Laffeinated Comedy Tour are now on sale HERE.

JAVA MONSTER HIGHLY-LAFFEINATED PRESENTS: LUCAS ZELNICK

August 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Bell House

August 24 - Tempe, AZ – Tempe Improv

September 5-7 – Washington, DC – DC Improv

September 8 – Richmond, VA – Funny Bone

September 12 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

September 13 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

September 19 – Charleston, SC – Theatre 99

September 20 – 21 - Wilmington, NC – Dead Crow Comedy Club

September 22 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

September 26-28 – Naples, FL – Off the Hook Comedy Club

September 29 – Dania Beach, FL – Improv Comedy Theatre

October 3 – New Orleans, LA – The Howlin’ Wolf

October 4-5 - Nashville, TN – Zanies

October 9 – San Antonio, TX – Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

October 10 – 12 - Dallas, TX – Dallas Comedy Club

October 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Wiseguys Town Square

October 18-20 – San Diego, CA – The Comedy Store

October 24 – Cleveland, OH – Hilarities

October 25-26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Bottlerocket Social Hall

October 27 – Royal Oak, MI – Comedy Castle

November 1-2 – Philadelphia, PA – Punch Line

November 8-9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Wiseguys Comedy Café

November 10 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

November 14 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

November 15 – 16 – Springfield, MO – Blue Room

November 17 – Kansas City, MO – The Comedy Club of Kansas City

November 20 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

November 21-24 – Atlanta, GA – The Punchline

December 5-7 – Boston, MA – Laugh Boston

December 12-14 – Vancouver, BC – House of Comedy

December 31 – Buffalo, NY – Helium Comedy Club

About Lucas Zelnick

Lucas Zelnick is a stand-up comedian born, raised, and based in New York City, who challenges his cushy upbringing through punch-heavy material. Lucas’s stand-up clips have exploded online, where he has received over 100M views and nearly 700K followers across Instagram and TikTok. In 2022, Lucas established a strong baseline for himself as a touring comedian, selling out 8 shows at Zanies Chicago. That same year, he appeared in SF Sketchfest and as a guest on Amazon Prime Video’s Sports Talk. 2023 was a breakout year for Lucas: he headlined the Netflix is a Joke Festival, taped a secret set with Don't Tell Comedy, and taped his Comedy Central debut for Season 14 of Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring. For no particular reason, he also holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.