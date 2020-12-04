Loose Cattle Releases Limited Edition SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER
This clear eyed and big hearted record could be the perfect soundtrack for this year's particular seasonal moment.
'Tis the season for Loose Cattle's album Seasonal Affective Disorder, With its mix of joy and skepticism, this clear eyed and big hearted record could be the perfect soundtrack for this year's particular seasonal moment.
The Limited Edition HQ 180g double colored vinyl and digital download is available at: http://www.lowheatrecords.com/buy
Digital downloads are available at iTunes and Bandcamp (where today, Dec 4, they've waived the revenue share for Bandcamp Friday and all proceeds go to the musicians) https://loosecattle.bandcamp.com/music
a would probably treasure more than that new ironing board cover you bought her" Rolling Stone Country - Ten Country/Americana Records to Hear Right Now
Album With:
Michael Cerveris
Kimberly Kaye
Lorenzo Wolff
Gabriel Caplan
Eddy Zweiback
Jon Graboff
Alex Harvey
Joe McGinty
Carmella Ramsey
Justin Smith
Rod Hodges
Tom McDermott
André Michot
Louis Michot
Bennett Sullivan
Mark Mullins
Craig Klein
Alonzo Bowens
Bobby Campo
mixed by David Barbe, Mark Bingham, Anthony Rocky Gallo and Joe McGinty
More Hot Stories For You
-
Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell Join LA Philharmonic for MUSICALS AND THE MOVIES on PBS
On Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. tune into Musicals and the Movies featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars. ...
PHOTO: First Look at Samantha Barks as Elsa in West End FROZEN
Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year....
Theatre Professionals Launch Online Catalog Featuring Unique Art, Including Scarves, Masks, Wine Classes and More
The website features the unique art of over 100 theatre professionals. The 'Artists SurTHRIVING Catalog' is the perfect place to do your holiday shopp...
Photo Flash: Matthew Morrison Stars in DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL!
Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the sto...
VIDEO: First Look at Matthew Morrison in DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL!
Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the sto...
Chris Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and More Star In New Holiday Radio Play 'TWAS THE NIGHT
Broadway stars Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Nik Walker, and more have come together virtually to headline a new addition to the holiday...