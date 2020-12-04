Loose Cattle Releases Limited Edition SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER

'Tis the season for Loose Cattle's album Seasonal Affective Disorder, With its mix of joy and skepticism, this clear eyed and big hearted record could be the perfect soundtrack for this year's particular seasonal moment.

The Limited Edition HQ 180g double colored vinyl and digital download is available at: http://www.lowheatrecords.com/buy

Digital downloads are available at iTunes and Bandcamp (where today, Dec 4, they've waived the revenue share for Bandcamp Friday and all proceeds go to the musicians) https://loosecattle.bandcamp.com/music

a would probably treasure more than that new ironing board cover you bought her" Rolling Stone Country - Ten Country/Americana Records to Hear Right Now

Album With:



Michael Cerveris

Kimberly Kaye

Lorenzo Wolff

Gabriel Caplan

Eddy Zweiback

Jon Graboff

Alex Harvey

Joe McGinty

Carmella Ramsey

Justin Smith

Rod Hodges

Tom McDermott

André Michot

Louis Michot

Bennett Sullivan

Mark Mullins

Craig Klein

Alonzo Bowens

Bobby Campo

mixed by David Barbe, Mark Bingham, Anthony Rocky Gallo and Joe McGinty

