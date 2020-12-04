Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Loose Cattle Releases Limited Edition SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER

Article Pixel

This clear eyed and big hearted record could be the perfect soundtrack for this year's particular seasonal moment.

Dec. 4, 2020  
Loose Cattle Releases Limited Edition SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER

'Tis the season for Loose Cattle's album Seasonal Affective Disorder, With its mix of joy and skepticism, this clear eyed and big hearted record could be the perfect soundtrack for this year's particular seasonal moment.

The Limited Edition HQ 180g double colored vinyl and digital download is available at: http://www.lowheatrecords.com/buy

Digital downloads are available at iTunes and Bandcamp (where today, Dec 4, they've waived the revenue share for Bandcamp Friday and all proceeds go to the musicians) https://loosecattle.bandcamp.com/music

a would probably treasure more than that new ironing board cover you bought her" Rolling Stone Country - Ten Country/Americana Records to Hear Right Now

Album With:


Michael Cerveris
Kimberly Kaye
Lorenzo Wolff
Gabriel Caplan
Eddy Zweiback
Jon Graboff
Alex Harvey
Joe McGinty
Carmella Ramsey
Justin Smith
Rod Hodges
Tom McDermott
André Michot
Louis Michot
Bennett Sullivan
Mark Mullins
Craig Klein
Alonzo Bowens
Bobby Campo

mixed by David Barbe, Mark Bingham, Anthony Rocky Gallo and Joe McGinty


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You