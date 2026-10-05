London City Ballet to Return to The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater will present London City Ballet, appearing October 27–November 1 in The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium with two mixed programs pairing enticing new ballets with celebrated works from the 20th and 21st centuries. The award-winning former resident company of Sadler’s Wells brings together works by John Neumeier, Glen Tetley, Jerome Robbins, Ashley Page, Florent Melac, and Tasha Chu, with world-renowned ballerina Alina Cojocaru guest starring in select performances.

Tickets, ranging in price from $17–$82 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street in New York City. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org. .

Led by Artistic Director Christopher Marney, the award-winning London City Ballet returns to The Joyce with two distinct programs that look simultaneously to ballet’s history and its future, restoring rarely seen works to the stage alongside a new generation of choreography. The first program features John Neumeier’s Ghost Light, a haunting reflection on the spirits of artists who once inhabited our stages, guest starring world-renowned ballerina Alina Cojocaru. The program also brings Jerome Robbins’ Quiet City back to the New York stage for the first time since 1991, alongside Ashley Page’s Mephisto Waltz and Tasha Chu’s Soon. The second program pays tribute to pioneering American choreographer Glen Tetley in his centenary year with the revival of his gothic retelling of Firebird. The program pairs Tetley’s rarely seen work with Ashley Page’s Mephisto Waltz and Florent Melac’sSoft Shore, performed with live music, bringing together three distinct choreographic voices in an evening that reflects London City Ballet’s commitment to both rediscovery and new work.

Originally founded by Harold King in 1978, London City Ballet became the resident company of Sadler’s Wells and an internationally recognized touring ensemble, with Diana, Princess of Wales serving as Royal Patron. Following the company’s closure in 1996, London City Ballet was reformed in 2023 under the artistic direction of Christopher Marney and returned to the stage the following year, beginning a new chapter dedicated to commissioning contemporary voices while bringing significant works from ballet history back into the repertory.

London City Ballet performs in The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium from October 27–November 1 as follows:

Program A

Mephisto Waltz by Ashley Page

Soon by Tasha Chu

Quiet City by Jerome Robbins

Ghost Light by John Neumeier (guest-starring Alina Cojocaru)

Tue, Oct 27 at 7:30pm

Wed, Oct 28 at 7:30pm

Sat, Oct 31 at 7:30pm

Program B

Mephisto Waltz by Ashley Page

Soft Shore by Florent Melac (live music)

Firebird by Glen Tetley

Thu, Oct 29 at 7:30pm

Fri, Oct 30 at 7:30pm

Sat, Oct 31 at 2pm

Sun, Nov 1 at 2pm

A Curtain Chat will follow the Wednesday, October 28 performance. Tickets, ranging in price from $17–$82 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

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