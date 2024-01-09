Lloyd Cole, Ted Leo, Vicki Peterson & More to Star in the 25th Annual Love Hangover at Bowery Electric

Lloyd Cole, Ted Leo, Vicki Peterson (the Bangles), John Cowsill (The Beach Boys, The Cowsills) Joe Hurley, Claudia Gonson (Magnetic Fields) and more will star in the 25th Annual Love Hangover

February 15th, 2024 at Bowery Electric

Doors at 7/Show at 7:30

Tickets: Click Here

For a quarter of a century there's been a musical movement slouching toward Heartbreak Hotel: The Love Hangover brings the worldweary, the sad sacks and even a few true believers two by two to sing duets on the night after Valentines.

Local luminaries, surprise stars and up-and-comers on the music scenes from cities across America sing songs about love stuff, not necessarily love songs, not necessarily not. Some reverent, some cheeky, some seeking to heal broken hearts, others to break whole ones. The artists give back to the audience what love has given them: the joy, the pain, the humor, the frustration, the ecstatic trials and dented triumphs.

This year's Love Hangover in New York City will be held at Bowery Electric in the East Village and will feature performances by Lloyd Cole, Ted Leo, Vicki Peterson (the Bangles), John Cowsill (The Beach Boys, the Cowsills), Claudia Gonson (Magnetic Fields), Joe Hurley, Doug Gillard (Guided By Voices, Nada Surf), Joe McGinty (the Loser's Lounge), Kendall Meade (Mascott), Dave Derby (Gramercy Arms), David Nagler, Mike Fornatale, Jim Andralis, Therese Cox, John Brodeur (Bird Streets), Joanna Choy, Kris Gruen, Scott Easterday, Renée LoBue (Elk City), The Tall Pines, Felice Rosser, Charlie Nieland, Alyson Greenfield, Erica Smith, Ana Gillard, Verena Wiesendanger, Julian Maile [more names to be added as they confirm] and your hosts Jessie Kilguss and Richard Alwyn, the event's founder.

The Love Hangover was first staged in Raleigh, NC in 2000 and has since had shows in Chicago, Kansas City, Detroit, Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Providence RI, Toronto and New York City.

The Love Hangover was broadcast twice in pandemia times including the 2021 show which consisted of 4.5 hours of music over three episodes, suitable for binging on cold February nights.

Past live and video performers include: Mark Eitzel, Steve Wynn & Linda Pitmon, Shilpa Ray, Bridget St John, Wesley Stace, Tift Merritt, Teddy Thompson, Michael Cerveris, Jolie Holland, Freedy Johnston, Caitlin Cary, Rick Moody, Doug Gillard, Stacey Roca, Don Piper, Deerfrance, Anders Parker, Chip Robinson, Tracy Bonham, Edward Rogers, Felice Rosser, Boo Hewerdine,

and members of Luna, Guided by Voices, American Music Club, The Magnetic Fields, The dBs, Whiskeytown, Okkervil River, Versus, Tsunami, Clem Snide, KaiserCartel, Portastatic, Elk City, Cat Power, Nada Surf, Dish, Freakwater, 11th Dream Day, Poi Dog Pondering, Cobra Verde, Nøthing Painted Blue, Megafaun, Shark Quest, The Connells and The Blue Man Group-Chicago.