Liz Coin's LIZZY SUNSHINE Comes to Caveat in November

Fresh off a sold-out run at The PIT (NYC) and the Center for Living Arts (IL), comedian and actor Liz Coin is bringing her solo show, Lizzy Sunshine, to Caveat on Monday, November 18th at 9:30pm before heading on her Midwestern tour and Edinburgh 2025. This farcical one-woman show is as hilarious as it is heart-achingly real.

With her co-star unaccounted for, ever-positive Lizzy Sunshine carries a vaudevillian double act alone. This show-within-a-show ends with a twist, revealing the farcical fate of addiction's little sister. It's like Glee meets Baby Reindeer... but hot?

Liz Coin is a NYC-based improviser, actor, and comedian originally from Bettendorf, Iowa. A proud Second City alum with a BA from Northwestern University, Liz is known for her high-energy, character-driven performances. Currently with BoogieManja Characters (The PIT), Livewire Sketch (Magnet), and the national tour of Broadway's Next Hit Musical. She has performed in sketch, improv, and more throughout the country. Follow her antics @lizcoin on all platforms!