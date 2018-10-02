Liz Callaway Will Star in EVERY BRILLIANT THING in Northwest Arkansas

TheatreSquared today announced that Liz Callaway-a veteran Broadway performer, Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winner-will take the stage in Northwest Arkansas forEvery Brilliant Thing in January 2019. This moving, insightful, and often hilarious one-person play was a New York Times Critics' Pick, and will feature Callaway in a limited four-week run at TheatreSquared January 16 through February 10, 2019. Tickets are currently available only to current and new season subscribers, and will go on sale to the general public on November 14 at 10am.

"We are so lucky to have Liz Callaway joining us to tell this wonderful story, " said Bob Ford, Artistic Director. "It's a play that brings together the audience in a way that I've never seen, and to help do so, we're completely reimagining the setup of our theatre. Liz brings deep pathos, a mischievous sparkle, and profound talent to this heart-wrenching, funny, and deeply hopeful play about our beautifully imperfect world"

"I love this play," said Callaway. "From 'people falling over'-number 7-to 'cycling downhill'-number 997-it's about recognizing how small, ordinary things can add up to something extraordinary, if you'll just let them. When I traveled here for TheatreSquared's Gala last year, I really fell for Northwest Arkansas. This play will be a wonderful reunion."

Every Brilliant Thing is an immersive experience, and the creative team will completely transform T2's theatre space into an in-the-round, intimate setup for the production. Performances begin on January 16 and the engagement is strictly limited. The final performance is February 10.

"This is an unusual opportunity for Northwest Arkansas audiences, and we know there will be a lot of interest," said Executive Director Martin Miller. "Those who are interested in subscribing to the 18/19 Season can call now to reserve seats for Every Brilliant Thing as part of their package. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public in November."

Subscriptions for the rest of the season start as low as $85, with prime seats reserved for subscribers at a 15% discount. New subscribers can call (479) 443-5600 or visit theatre2.org to arrange for seats.

Tickets range from $17-$55 and are available at (479) 443-5600 or online at theatre2.org.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $5 tickets and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. For more, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

