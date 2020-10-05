Liz Callaway Featured On New Album from A Capella Group Voctave

The album combines favorites from Broadway musicals and Disney movies.

A cappella group, Voctave, will release its 8th album, The Corner of Broadway and Main Street Vol. 2. The album combines favorites from Broadway musicals and Disney movies to create a beautiful arrangement of songs.

The 16-track album is a continuation of the first volume, and will feature several guest artists.

Featured artists on this album include Kirstin Maldonado (a current member of a cappella group, Pentatonix), Liz Callaway (Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist), Mariachi Cobre (famous mariachi band playing at the Epcot Center, Disney World in Orlando, Florida since 1982).

Voctave is a Florida-based 11 member a cappella group, created by producer/arranger Jamey Ray in 2015. This year's group has new members and everyone has a great feature moment on the album. Voctave's chemistry is undeniable, as they easily find the perfect balance of fun and professionalism in all their performances, both live and in the studio. Voctave's energy translates in their recordings as well. It's clear that no matter what this a cappella group does, they surpass all expectations.

Pre-release for the album will be available on iTunes on September 22nd including an instant download of "You Will Be Found", featuring a 1,000 voice virtual choir.

The Corner of Broadway and Main Street Vol. 2 will be available on October 6th. For more information about Voctave visit their website.

