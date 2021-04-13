Live in-person performances from Rob McClure, Montego Glover, Manu Narayan, and more...

Resounding at Radial Park LIVE THEATER IS BACK IN NYC! Join us for a festival of live in-person immersive audio plays starring your favorite Broadway stars! Resounding is partnering with Radial Park to present five in-person live immersive audio plays featuring live actors for five weekends, including a remount of the company's popular Treasure Island, an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest, a new ghost thriller, Beyond The Veil, and an unauthorized parody in iambic pentameter of a classic film script, Clu-eth, and the musical Triassic Parq with the original off-Broadway cast. Performers include Tony nominee Rob McClure, Tony nominee Montego Glover, Quentin Earl Darrington, Manu Narayan, Thom Sesma, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Alex Wyse, and many other Broadway favorites and newcomers. Tickets start at $10 April 23rd - May 23rd, 2021 @ 8pm Stream Online or Live at Radial Park Tickets - www.resounding.live/radialpark Radial Park at Halletts Point Play 27-50 1st Street Astoria, NY 11102 https://www.facebook.com/Resounding.Live https://www.instagram.com/resounding.live/ https://twitter.com/ResoundingLive1