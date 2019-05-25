Live-Action ALADDIN Film Makes Estimated $100 Million During Memorial Day Weekend Debut

Disney's live-action Aladdin film is off to a solid start, making an estimated $109 million over its four-day Memorial Day weekend debut, according to Variety.

The film made $31 million on Friday, and is estimated to make about $87 million in the remaining days this weekend. If the estimates hold true, the film will be the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend debut of all time.

Read more on Variety.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin."

The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers.





