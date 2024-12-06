Literature to Life Awarded $40,000 by the New York State Council on the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Literature to Life recently received a Support for Organizations grant from the New York State Council on the Arts to support its creative work in the amount of $40,000. This award will fund LTL’s work in schools and communities throughout New York City. Through New York State’s continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded $82 million this year to 509 artists and 1,497 organizations across the state.

“As the unparalleled leader of arts and culture, New York’s creativity and innovation inspires the world,” Governor Hochul said. “Our continued investment in our dynamic creative sector will further boost tourism, strengthen our local economies and continue New York’s success as a rich and vibrant place to live, work and visit.”

Literature to Life (LTL) is a performance-based literacy organization that presents professionally staged verbatim adaptations of American literary classics. Initially conceived as the educational program of the renowned American Place Theatre, LTL is now an independent organization with a mission to perform great books that inspire young people to read and become authors of their own lives.With a roster of books by authors such as F.Scott Fitzgerald, Lois Lowry, James Baldwin, Junot Díaz, Kao Kalia Yang, and more, LTL performs nationally in performing arts centers, schools, libraries, and correctional facilities.

“It means so much to receive this incredible support from the New York State Council on the Arts, said Executive Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. “Literature to Life has grown exponentially over the past four years, and this grant from NYSCA is a true testament to that growth and the caliber of our work. I can't wait to see what the future holds, and NYSCA's support will help push us toward whatever comes next!”

Executive Director of NYSCA Erika Mallin said, “On behalf of the Council and staff, I am so proud that we are supporting the critical work of so many nonprofit organizations all across the state, including the work of Literature to Life. New York State’s art and culture nonprofits make us a global leader, strengthening our connections to each other and the larger world. I thank you for your dedication and service and look forward to all your work in the coming year.”

Literature to Life’s programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $162 million in FY2025, serving organizations and artists across all 10 of the state’s regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources.