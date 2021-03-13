Listen to the Six Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album!

Tomorrow, March 14, the 63rd GRAMMY Awards air on CBS, and of the 83 categories, Broadway fans are zeroed in on just six nominees- the competitors for Best Musical Theater Album. The winner will be announced ahead of the CBS broadcast, airing at 3pm ET on grammy.com. Follow along with BroadwayWorld to find out who takes home the prize!

Which cast recordings are eligible?

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards recognize recordings released between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020. The category is limited to albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. The award goes to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

Which shows have one the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in years past?

The last ten recipients were: Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, Hamilton, Beautiful, Kinky Boots, Once, The Book of Mormon, and American Idiot.

Before the 2021 winner is announced, take a listen to all six of the nominated albums below. And be sure to check back on Sunday afternoon to find out which one wins!

AMÉLIE

Featured: Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer & lyricist (Original London Cast)

Amélie is the story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart.

AMERICAN UTOPIA ON BROADWAY

Featured: David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer & lyricist) (Original Cast)

David Byrne's American Utopia delivers "an experience unlike anything else" (Billboard) and marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Featured: Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Featured: Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Featured: Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

SOFT POWER

Featured: Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)

One of the most exciting theatrical collaborations in recent memory, Soft Power is an exploration of America's current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. Soft Power is a fever dream of modern American politics amidst global conversations, asking us all-why do we love democracy? And should we?