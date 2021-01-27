Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Listen to Laura Bell Bundy, Daniel Franzese, Peppermint and More on WISH U WERE WEIRD Podcast

Other recent guests have included Carole Baskin (Tiger King), Brittany Broski (Kombucha Girl, Social Media Influencer), Kimberly J. Brown (Halloweentown) & more.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Wish U Were Weird, a podcast hosted by 'Sarah and Vinny' features celebrity interviews, with guests talking about NYC, Broadway culture and more. They recently interviewed Laura Bell Bundy, Peppermint, and others!

Recent guests have included: Bob The Drag Queen(Ru Paul's Drag Race Winner, Comedy Central), Carole Baskin (Tiger King), Brittany Broski (Kombucha Girl, Social Media Influencer), Kimberly J. Brown (Halloweentown), Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls) , Miz Cracker (Ru Paul's Drag Race), Mary Beth Barone (Comedy Central), and Laganja Estranja(Ru Paul's drag race).

Listen below!


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wish-u-were-weird-with-sarah-and-vinny/id1522633178

Join Sarah and Vinny, as they discuss all of the most random things you've always wanted to know more about... Everything ranging from but not limited to dating, pop culture, drag, sexy pixar characters, that dog who looks like your cousin, was E.T. a bottom and much more.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith

Related Articles
Taylor Louderman and Ato Blankson-Wood Join DRAMA. Podcast Photo

Taylor Louderman and Ato Blankson-Wood Join DRAMA. Podcast

Listen to the First Two Episodes of OUT FOR BLOOD Photo

Listen to the First Two Episodes of OUT FOR BLOOD

MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses TABOO With James Tabeek Photo

MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses TABOO With James Tabeek

Amber Gray, Vinie Burrows & More Featured in LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS Podcast Photo

Amber Gray, Vinie Burrows & More Featured in LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS Podcast


More Hot Stories For You