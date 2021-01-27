Listen to Laura Bell Bundy, Daniel Franzese, Peppermint and More on WISH U WERE WEIRD Podcast
Other recent guests have included Carole Baskin (Tiger King), Brittany Broski (Kombucha Girl, Social Media Influencer), Kimberly J. Brown (Halloweentown) & more.
Wish U Were Weird, a podcast hosted by 'Sarah and Vinny' features celebrity interviews, with guests talking about NYC, Broadway culture and more. They recently interviewed Laura Bell Bundy, Peppermint, and others!
Recent guests have included: Bob The Drag Queen(Ru Paul's Drag Race Winner, Comedy Central), Carole Baskin (Tiger King), Brittany Broski (Kombucha Girl, Social Media Influencer), Kimberly J. Brown (Halloweentown), Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls) , Miz Cracker (Ru Paul's Drag Race), Mary Beth Barone (Comedy Central), and Laganja Estranja(Ru Paul's drag race).
Listen below!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wish-u-were-weird-with-sarah-and-vinny/id1522633178
Join Sarah and Vinny, as they discuss all of the most random things you've always wanted to know more about... Everything ranging from but not limited to dating, pop culture, drag, sexy pixar characters, that dog who looks like your cousin, was E.T. a bottom and much more.
