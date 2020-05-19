Listen to Heather Headley on MAMAS TALKIN' LOUD Podcast

Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush of the hit podcast "Mamas Talkin' Loud", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced that the Tony Award-winning Broadway powerhouse, Heather Headley (Aida), recently joined them to talk being a Broadway mom, her new Netflix series, "Sweet Magnolias", what it's like to be home with her three children right now, and how she is finding 'Beauty in the Ashes'. The podcast is available now wherever you listen to podcasts and at bpn.fm/mamas.

Listen below!

In year four of sharing a dressing room at Broadway's Jersey Boys, hosts Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush found themselves in uncharted territory, juggling motherhood and eight shows a week. Knowing they weren't alone in the struggle, they founded a support group for mothers in the business of show, called Broadway Baby Mamas. Join Cara and Jessica 'in the dressing room' as they discuss in depth the usually funny, always emotional and very frank comedy and tragedy of motherhood with today's great mamas of Broadway and beyond.

Their most recent guest, Heather Headley won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Aida and made her Broadway debut in Disney's The Lion King. She won a Grammy Award in 2010 for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album for "Audience of One". She is currently starring in the Netflix series, Sweet Magnolias. She is currently quarantined at home with her husband, Brian Musso, formerly of the New York Jets. They met when they both attended Northwestern University and have three children.

Previous guests include: Laura Benanti, Stephanie J Block, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Karen Olivo, Caissie Levy, Lorin Latarro, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Tara Rubin, and Anne Quart

Up Next: Patti Murin

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You