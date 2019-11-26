Listen to 'Go Crazy' from Tony, Grammy Winner Leslie Odom Jr.'s New Album 'Mr.

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. returns with "Mr" - his first album of original music. Over the past two years, Leslie quietly crafted what would become this new album. His vision crystallized during a writing camp he personally assembled at George Lucas's world-famous Skywalker Ranch in December 2018, featuring accomplished songwriters from a variety of musical genres. Threading together elements of soul, R&B, jazz, and pop, he now emerges with a singular style as powerful and passionate as it is personal.

The featured track "Go Crazy," which he recently performed on The Today Show and The Late Late Show With James Corden, elicits ebullient energy. A brassy horn section rattles out a jazz-y groove as Leslie vocally vaults into a maddeningly catchy chorus. In his own words, "It feels contemporary but also throwback. A nod to Cab and the great bandleaders."



Of the 13 track album Leslie says: "This is the sound I've always wanted. I went back to all of those records I lived in and thought about what made them special. I came to the conclusion it's got to be a little bit of old and a little bit of new."

Listen and download the new album HERE! Starting in March 2020 Leslie will embark on the "Stronger Magic Tour." The tour kicks off March 8 in Las Vegas, NV, hitting cities such as San Francisco, Portland, Chicago, Detroit & Boston. Tickets are on sale now http://www.leslieodomjr.com/live.





