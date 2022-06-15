Listen: Theatre Geeks Anonymous Podcast Goes Behind The Music With Morgan James' All Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Theatre Geeks Anonymous, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced that Morgan James will be joining hosts Ebony Vines and Pamela Shandrow to talk about the All-Female Jesus Christ Superstar Album which is on all streaming platforms and available for purchase now. The podcast episode is available now below!

On this episode of the Theatre Geeks Anonymous podcast, Ebony and Pamela sit down with Morgan James to discuss how she developed the All-Female Jesus Christ Superstar concert in 2017 and the album that was released in April. During their conversation they will discuss the journey of the concert and album and how this music speaks to all of us and remains relevant. Website: http://bpn.fm/theatregeeksanonymous