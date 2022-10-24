Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Suspense Authors Chat Live From Bryant Park on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Authors include Casey Sherman (Hell town), Kathleen Marple Kalb (A Fatal Overture), Niko Wolf (Birthday Girl), and Cate Holahan (The Darkness of Others).

Oct. 24, 2022  

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

On the latest episode of Little Known Facts, Ilana sat down with new release authors of suspenseful work, in a live episode recorded in Bryant Park.

The authors include Casey Sherman (Helltown), Kathleen Marple Kalb (A Fatal Overture), Niko Wolf (Birthday Girl), and Cate Holahan (The Darkness of Others).

"I think you can call [the genre of my book] literary non-fiction," Sherman said of Helltown. "I was really inspired when I wrote this book and I had just written The Last Days of John Lennon with James Patterson. Jim taught me a lot in terms of how to really carry a story."

Listen to the full episode below!



