Listen: Ryan Scott Oliver's New Musical Folk Horror TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES Out Now

Ryan Scott Oliver's new musical folk horror, Tomorrow, the Island Dies has been released as a concept album on all streaming services.

Listen below!

The track list is as follows:

1. PRELUDE

2. GIRL OF LEGEND — Jisel Soleil Ayon and cast

3. ASYLUM — Jason Gotay

4. ON THIS ROCK — Shelby Acosta, Miranda Luze, Nathan David Smith, Tristan Caldwell, Caitlin Doak, Kimberly Onah and cast

5. MS. KELLY'S TAPES — Victoria Huston-Elem

6. ONLY HUMAN — Jisel Soleil Ayon

7. I KNOW YOU — Jack B. Murphy, Caitlin Doak and cast

8. THE BEGINNING OF THE END — Tristan Caldwell, Shelby Acosta, Miranda Luze and cast

9. THE PRICE OF LIVING — Charlie Fusari

The concept album is produced by Oliver, Joshua Zecher-Ross, Very Intense Productions, and AT New Works, and is a commission from Samford University.

The musical tells the story of “Widow Clack, 18 and pregnant, who lives an exiled life running a lighthouse with her brother on a storm-crushed island set to be uninhabited in two days. When a young man is found dead on the beach, the remaining collection of young adults (left to make final preparations for the abandonment) combust into dangerous accusations leading to devastating division and ultimately, death. When a final, unexpected storm impacts the island, can Widow save the villagers from themselves?”

Joshua Zecher-Ross music directs a cast featuring Jason Gotay, Victoria Huston-Elem (The Addams Family), Jisel Soleil Ayon (Waitress, Hamilton), Shelby Acosta (1776), Kim Onah (& Juliet), Charlie Fusari (Pretty Woman), Miranda Luze (Come from Away), Ethan Carlson (Waitress), Nathan David Smith (Come from Away), Tristan Caldwell, Caitlin Doak, Nicole DeLuca, Jack Murphy, and Grace Ellis Solomon.

The musical will also be featured in a workshop presentation in November at Marymount Manhattan College directed by Jason Gotay, and in a developmental production at Samford University directed by Chelsea Nicholson.

Ryan Scott Oliver is a Kleban Prize, Rodgers, and Larson Award-winning composer and lyricist. He was called “the future of Broadway… a major new voice in musical theatre” (Entertainment Weekly). He wrote the music and lyrics for Jasper in Deadland; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; We Foxes; Darling; Mrs. Sharp; and others, and is also the winner of New Musicals Awards from Weston Playhouse, Pace University, and the recipient of commissions from Disney Theatricals, Universal Theatricals, Broadway Across America and others, plus a Lortel Award Nomination as well as numerous fellowships, residencies and ASCAP awards. Select upcoming: the commissions Party of the Century. @ryanscottoliver on all platforms.