Rockabye Baby's MORE LULLABY RENDITIONS OF SONGS FROM HAMILTON Out Today

Families who just can't seem to hit pause on the Hamilton soundtrack, rest assured (literally): seven more songs from the record-smashing, Tony-winning musical are getting the baby friendly treatment on the new digital-only EP 'More Lullaby Renditions of Songs from Hamilton,' out today, October 6.

For parents who have ever felt like "domestic life was never quite their style," a la "Dear Theodosia", the new EP transforms the raps, four-on-the-floor beats, and Broadway belts of the original into xylophone-peppered lullabies perfect for bedtime.

With a track list including "Aaron Burr, Sir," the tender "Dear Theodosia," "Non-Stop," and more, the newest EP follows the success of 'Lullaby Renditions of Justin Timberlake' (which debuted at No. 7 on The Billboard Kid Albums chart) and the first 'Hamilton' EP, 'Lullaby Renditions from Hamilton.' So, raise a glass to freedom from run-of-the-mill children's music and let baby fall asleep to tunes the whole family will love.

Track List:

Aaron Burr, Sir

The Story of Tonight

Guns and Ships

Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)

Dear Theodosia

Non-Stop

The Room Where It Happens

Listen to "The Room Where It Happens" & more here: www.rockabyebabymusic.com/products/more-lullaby-renditions-of-songs-from-hamilton

Order 'Rockabye Baby! More Lullaby Renditions of Songs from Hamilton' here: www.rockabyebabymusic.com/products/more-lullaby-renditions-of-songs-from-hamilton.

iTunes: hitunes.apple.com/us/album/more-lullaby-renditions-of-hamilton/id1281153623

Rockabye Baby has given its lullaby treatment to the work of over 80 artists, including Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Taylor Swift, Adele, Kanye West, Metallica and more. Making popular music kid-friendly and kid music adult-friendly, Rockabye Baby has sold over 1.7 million albums with close to 170 million streams and over 1.8 million track downloads. Praised by the likes of Entertainment Weekly, People, Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Stereogum, and NPR Music (who calls the series "fully realized and deftly orchestrated"), Rockabye Baby's other 2017 releases include lullaby albums of Beyoncé, The Doors, and songs from Hamilton.

